Norfolk Southern could begin removing derailed freight cars Monday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Police say Norfolk Southern Railroad could begin removing some derailed freight train cars on Monday.
18 cars derailed from a northbound train, near Central Avenue and Highway Eleven around midnight Thursday.
No one was injured, but that intersection, and a part of Railroad Avenue, were closed for several hours, so crews could clean up and make repairs.
Petal Police say crews could begin removing the cars on Monday.
They say North Railroad Avenue could be closed again while that work is done.
