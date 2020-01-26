Jake Peavy speaks at USM First Pitch Banquet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss Dugout Club’s 17th annual First Pitch Banquet featured old faces and the new Golden Eagles of 2020.
Former head baseball coach and recently retired Hill Denson served as the master of ceremonies while coach Scott Berry handed out team awards.
Minnesota Twin Matt Wallner earned USM’s most outstanding player of 2019 while senior pitcher Sean Tweedy received the Colonel Tyler Fletcher Leadership Award.
The night was capped off with 2007 National League Cy Young winner and two-time World Series champion Jake Peavy speaking to a captivated room of Southern Miss faithful.
“From a complete outsider with no ties to the University of Southern Mississippi, being asked to come speak I will tell anybody watching that who you’re represented by and your community with coach Berry, the Bennett’s, Jeremy [McClain] your athletic director – spending time with these people you understand why the University of Southern Mississippi is thought of in the way it is,” Peavy said. “To come over and get a chance to speak, tell my story and encourage, be a part of y’all’s culture – it was a great night.”
