Hattiesburg police arrest suspect after reports of gunshots fired on Adeline Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police made an arrest Saturday night after receiving a report of gunshots in the 1000 block of Adeline Street around 8 p.m.
Officers were given a vehicle description of a black BMW and located it at the end of Adeline Street and South 11th Avenue shortly after.
24-year-old Brandon Howlett of Hattiesburg was taken into custody and charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, malicious mischief and resisting arrest, all of which are misdemeanor charges.
According to HPD Public Information Officer Ryan Moore, it was believed that the incident was an altercation with his girlfriend, and there were no injuries in the incident.
Howlett was transported and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
