First Alert: Patchy fog and light drizzly expected for Sunday night

For tonight expect patchy fog to develop along with some lingering drizzle early. The fog will burn off on Monday, and we should see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.
Increasing clouds on Tuesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Another bout of rain is forecast for Wednesday with highs around 60 and lows in the lower 40s as the chance for rain is 60%.
On Thursday look for partly cloudy conditions to return with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s.
Scattered showers are in the forecast for Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. The chance for rain is 40%.
Saturday and Sunday look great with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.