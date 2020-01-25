First Alert: Light rain moving in for Sunday

For tonight expect increasing clouds late with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.
On Sunday expect cloudy skies with 70% chance for light rain with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
On Monday you can look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s.
Mostly sunny skies are set for Tuesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
There is a 20% chance for a shower on Wednesday with highs around 60 and lows in the lower 40s.
Mostly clear skies are forecast on Thursday with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s.
A 40% chance for showers is expected on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s.
Mostly sunny skies return for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
