Coroner: Inmate found dead, hanging in cell at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate was found dead in his one-man cell in Unit 29 at the MS State Penitentiary at Parchman this morning.
According to the Sunflower County Coroner the inmate has been identified as 26-year-old Joshua Norman. Norman was found hanging in his cell. Coroner Heather Burton said that no foul play is expected.
He was serving a sentence of five years in prison after being convicted of an armed robbery in Oktibbeha County.
The official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.