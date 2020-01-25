William Carey baseball eyes Thursday’s season-opener

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey’s been chasing a NAIA World Series berth ever since its first appearance in 39 years during the 2017 season.
The Crusaders finished 24-26 (15-11) last season after starting the year 4-12. Entering his 35th season as head coach, Bobby Halford feels his team is in good shape ahead of Thursday’s season-opener against Missouri Baptist University.
“This year we’re healthy and we have a good nucleus back from last year,” Halford said. “Got a lot of JUCO guys who played locally around here. This team has the ability to play – a very good defensive group right now. The depth and pitching right now is the only thing that would be a concern but other than that, I like the guys we have right now.”
“There’s been good team chemistry with this group,” said senior pitcher Sloan Dieter. “We’re looking forward to a good season, everybody’s on the same page together and I think we’re going to have a good year.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.