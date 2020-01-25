Vigil held for Ellisville teen killed in shooting

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A candlelight vigil was held on Friday at Dubose Park in Ellisville in memory of 17-year old Shealbie Ruffin.
Family, friends and community leaders gathered to share their memories and lend support for the grieving family.
Ruffin died of a gunshot wound to the head last week just north of Mount Olive on Mississippi U.S. Highway 49 in Covington County.
Speakers at the event included Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults and Chief Bruce Russell from the Ellisville Police Department. Balloons were also released during the memorial service.
Tabitha Ross, the mother of Ruffin, says the family is still trying to deal with the tragic loss.
“My baby didn’t deserve it, she didn’t deserve it, I know, she didn’t deserve it, she didn’t, she was a good girl and she was the best sister to all her sisters and her brother.” Ross said. “It’s been hard, it’s been rough, it’s been a rough road and it’s still a lot of rough road to come.”
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 at the Greater Historic Bethel Church in Ellisville.
