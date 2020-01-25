Two structure fires and motor vehicle wreck in Jones Co. Friday and Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County fire services were busy on Friday evening into Saturday morning as they were called to two structures fire and a vehicle accident from different parts of the county.
According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, M&M, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. on 35 Masonite Lake Road to a house fire report in the Myrick community.
Homeowner Dennis Stroud said he was raking leaves and pine straw in the yard and began burning it near the south side of his home.
Stroud reported the fire ‘blazed up’ and spread under the home, causing him and his wife to evacuate and call 911.
Bumgardner reported the smoke being visible from the gables of the home and through the front door once the first fire officials arrived.
Firefighters were able to save a large portion of the residence after a strong effort to control the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
Hebron, Calhoun and Soso volunteer fire departments responded to a call around 11:03 p.m. Friday about two camper trailers on fire at 492 Summerland Road in Soso.
A resident of one of the campers, Lovell Young, stated he found both his and his sister’s camper on fire when he returned home.
Bumgardner confirmed no one was home at the time the fires started, and the campers were destroyed in the incident.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene as this is the second time volunteer fire departments have responded to the address. The first time was in 2017 when the brick home located at the address burned.
A little after midnight Saturday, the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a one vehicle wreck at Springhill Road and Service Road in Laurel.
Firefighters, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, found an extended cab Ford F-150 down a small bank at the intersection.
Bumgardner said the vehicle rolled and took out one of the stop signs at the intersection during the incident.
Two unrestrained adult occupants were in the vehicle at the time, with one having minor injuries and the other with moderate injuries.
Emserv Ambulance Service transported one person to a local hospital for treatment.
