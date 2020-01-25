Jones College’s Javon Kinlaw a projected 1st-round NFL draft pick

“When I first got there, I was trying to miss class and stuff but [Buckley] wasn’t going for it,” Kinlaw said. “He said, ‘If you keep missing class, we’re going to send your you-know-what home.’ I was like, ‘Man, I really ain’t got nowhere else to go.’ So, it made me tighten up on the little things like that, go to class, be on time for weights and stuff like that. Made me want to practice harder. Sometimes he would tell me, ‘Quit being soft.’ I didn’t really think I was being soft but I guess to him I was. It just made me a better person, a better player. It was a start, you know.”