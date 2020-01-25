Jones College’s Javon Kinlaw a projected 1st-round NFL draft pick

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Javon Kinlaw is widely considered to be a first-round selection in April’s NFL draft.
However, he has not travelled the smoothest road to arrive at the doorstep of the NFL.
Kinlaw has talked publicly about growing up “pretty much homeless” in Washington, D.C. He remembers being shocked to discover the Jones College cafeteria was free for student-athletes when he arrived in Ellisville in 2016.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound defensive tackle was dominating force in his AP first-team All-American senior season at South Carolina. Kinlaw credits coach Steve Buckley’s discipline during his freshman year at Jones College for the toughness he’s developed.
“When I first got there, I was trying to miss class and stuff but [Buckley] wasn’t going for it,” Kinlaw said. “He said, ‘If you keep missing class, we’re going to send your you-know-what home.’ I was like, ‘Man, I really ain’t got nowhere else to go.’ So, it made me tighten up on the little things like that, go to class, be on time for weights and stuff like that. Made me want to practice harder. Sometimes he would tell me, ‘Quit being soft.’ I didn’t really think I was being soft but I guess to him I was. It just made me a better person, a better player. It was a start, you know.”
Kinlaw plans to sit out the Senior Bowl on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in order to rest tendinitis in one of his knees.
