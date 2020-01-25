High School Hoops - Friday Scores

High School Hoops - Friday Scores
By Taylor Curet | January 25, 2020 at 12:25 AM CST - Updated January 25 at 12:25 AM

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school basketball season is beginning to wind down as February nears. Here’s a look at some of Friday’s scores around the Pine Belt:

Boys

  • Meridian (69) Petal (43)
  • Stone (70) Purvis (51)
  • West Jones (70) South Jones (54)
  • Heidelberg (90) Taylorsville (45)
  • FCAHS (49) Natchez (48)
  • Oak Grove (62) George County (40)
  • Laurel (61) Brookhaven (59)
  • Lumberton (58) Resurrection (30)
  • Wayne County (67) Pascagoula (47)
  • Jefferson Davis County (84) Columbia (82)

Girls

  • Oak Grove (43) George County (22)
  • Brookhaven (77) Laurel (39)
  • Stone (49) Purvis (31)
  • Meridian (76) Petal (23)
  • West Jones (61) South Jones (38)
  • Jefferson Davis County (81) Columbia (52)

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.