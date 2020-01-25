High School Hoops - Friday Scores

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school basketball season is beginning to wind down as February nears. Here’s a look at some of Friday’s scores around the Pine Belt:
Boys
- Meridian (69) Petal (43)
- Stone (70) Purvis (51)
- West Jones (70) South Jones (54)
- Heidelberg (90) Taylorsville (45)
- FCAHS (49) Natchez (48)
- Oak Grove (62) George County (40)
- Laurel (61) Brookhaven (59)
- Lumberton (58) Resurrection (30)
- Wayne County (67) Pascagoula (47)
- Jefferson Davis County (84) Columbia (82)
Girls
- Oak Grove (43) George County (22)
- Brookhaven (77) Laurel (39)
- Stone (49) Purvis (31)
- Meridian (76) Petal (23)
- West Jones (61) South Jones (38)
- Jefferson Davis County (81) Columbia (52)
