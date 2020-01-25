Benito Jones’ hard work takes him from Waynesboro to Senior Bowl

“Being with coach Mangum, he told me a long time ago, ‘Big guy, you keep playing the way you are you’ll be on the front of magazines one day before you know it,’” said Benito, who earned All-SEC second-team honors at the defensive tackle position this season. “Just like that, it’s like a flash of eye and I’m already here. [The] Senior Bowl, looking at it in high school I just always wanted to play in this game.”