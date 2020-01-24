The Yellow Brick Road Project is underway at Hattiesburg Community Arts Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Good news for art enthusiast in the Hub City.
A project underway in downtown Hattiesburg showcasing artists of all kinds.
Jessica Bowman with more on what's happening and why local artists are in need.
Marlo Dorsey said, "If you make your way all the way to the very back there is something magical back there called the paper warehouse."
A place once used for press printing has transformed into a space for the performing artists.
Leading to the eclectic heartbeat of the mission, is a path of imagination and creativity that will soon come to life.
Dorsey said, "There's a new project called The Yellow Brick Road Project. In cooperation with the City of Hattiesburg, they want a walk-able mural. The yellow brick road will start from the very beginning of the facility and as you meander through the different parts of the center it will take you all the to the very back where the paper warehouse is at where all the magic happens."
From the outside, it's a familiar building now known as the new Hattiesburg Community Arts Center. Inside, Hattiesburg Tourism Commission Executive Director Marlo Dorsey says it's a place of inspiration with a mission to improve the quality of life for all ages of people highlighting the appreciation of the arts.
Dorsey said, "Hattiesburg is just a cultural mecca of a little different types of arts. So, when you look at the performing arts, the visual arts, when you think about music, painting, dance, performance, pottery, cooking it will be a great way to house all of these wonderful things under one roof."
Dorsey says this is a project that is being made possible through multiple partnerships including the City of Hattiesburg as well as the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art and some private funding.
Now, the building which is still under renovation, is a vision in the making that will continue to take shape with the help of local artists creating the yellow brick road that's 80 feet long and 8 feet wide.
Dorsey said, "We are avid arts enthusiast, but we need someone. We have a call for artists right now so, we are looking for people who are interested in building and creating this pathway for us. We want them to bring there creativity. It will be a painted walk-able mural that will be on the floor of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center."
The winner chosen to complete the yellow brick road project will win five thousand dollars.
You have until Monday, January 27th to submit your application. Click here to learn more about the project and apply.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.