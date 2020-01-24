Woman, 40, reported missing in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for help from the public to find a missing woman.
Officials said 40-year-old Tanita Frazier has been missing since Nov. 21, 2019. Frazier was last seen in the 1300 block of James Street, where she worked.
Police said Frazier drives a red 2004 Toyota Highlander with the license plate FRD 1460.
If you see Frazier or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department.
