WDAM hosts multimedia workshop at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM is hosting a storytelling workshop at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Thad Cochran Center in Hattiesburg on Friday and Saturday.
The event is for multimedia journalist for Gray TV stations from around the region.
The two-day event gives attendees an opportunity to learn how to incorporate effective and relevant storytelling into their daily assignments.
Topics covered will help those in broadcast news journalism with their creative writing skills as well as shooting news stories centered around the human element involved in their reports.
