Tim’s Two Cents: Oak Grove boys basketball coach LaRon Brumfield

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Oak Grove High School boys’ basketball coach LaRon Brumfield.
Brumfield, a former William Carey University standout and assistant coach, is in his sixth season with the Warriors. He has been head coach for the past five.
Brumfield talks about playing for mentor Steve Knight, changing the appetite for basketball at Oak Grove and the tricky joys of coaching his son, Dylan.
