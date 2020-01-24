Shed fire spreads to mobile home in Heidelberg

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - A family of six saw their Heidelberg home badly damaged by a fire that spread from their shed to their home Thursday night.
Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council, said the parents and four children were relaxing after dinner when one of the children noticed a “bright light” outside around 6 p.m.
That bright light was coming from the flames that engulfed the family’s shed next to their mobile home. Bumgardner said the family got out and immediately called 911.
Several volunteer fire departments responded to the fire on Bonner Road, which by that time had spread to the side of the home. Bumgardner said the firefighters’ quick actions allowed them to save part of the home, but the rooms the children stayed in were badly damaged.
No injuries were reported.
