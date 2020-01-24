Retired Staff Sgt. awarded Purple Heart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Retired Staff Sgt. Robert E. Carter was awarded the Purple Heart after being injured in combat in Iraq in 2009. Mississippi Rep. Steven Palazzo presented the medal to Carter on Thursday.
Carter served in the United States Army for 12 years. He was previously assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division, in Schweinfurt, Germany in 2007 and was deployed to Baghdad under the Dagger Brigade in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
In November 2008, Carter deployed to Operation Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom as a rifle team leader and platoon-designated marksman.
Carter says it is a honor to be recognized for his service.
“A badge doesn’t express who you are. It’s something you have in your core beliefs,” said Carter. “It’s something you feel. Receiving this medal and the badge means you served. It’s something you’ve earned. It’s not that you wanted it, not that you asked for it. It happened, but you’re getting recognized for it. That is a great opportunity.”
Carter is currently enrolled as a full-time student at the University of Southern Mississippi pursuing a degree in public health.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.