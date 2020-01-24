Overnight house fire marks sixth arson case on the Coast since Christmas

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Fire officials suspect arson may be to blame after a Harrison County house went up in flames early Friday.
The fire happened at a vacant house on Turan Road, which is near Saucier. Officials said the call came in just before 1 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the wood frame house engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the house is believed to be a vacant building. No one was injured in the fire.
This is the third case of arson Harrison County has seen since Christmas and the sixth case seen on the Coast in that same time.
Harrison County fire officials are also investigating a trailer fire on Jan. 14 on Saucier Lizana Road that appears to be arson.
Two fires before the new year are also under investigation. A house fire on East Wortham Road destroyed a single-story home on Dec. 26. Later that afternoon, a mobile home fire was reported on McGuire Drive, which endangered another trailer nearby.
Hancock County is also investigating two arson cases. Last week, two juveniles were arrested for in connection to a Diamondhead house that was graffitied before it burned down on Jan. 8. Arson is also suspected in the Jan. 14 fire of a Bay St. Louis house.
On Jan. 16, a man died in a camper fire in Hancock County but arson is not believed to be the cause of that fire.
“When you have a fire there’s always evidence of what happened, and if somebody interacted in such as arson they’re always leaving clues, and in these two fires we believe the evidence shows us that these fires were probably started by a person,” said Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said in a December interview with WLOX.
He continued: “Just because we have a fire, that doesn’t burn up all the evidence. That doesn’t burn up the fact that there was an arson, that doesn’t burn up the fact that there was a crime.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.