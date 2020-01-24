Lady Eagles drop 2nd straight for 1st time this year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles have a losing streak for the first time this season.
The University of Alabama-Birmingham built a nine-point lead after three quarters and then hung on for a 74-68 Conference USA victory over USM Thursday night at Reed Green Coliseum.
Coupled with Saturday’s road loss at Rice University, the Lady Eagles (11-6, 3-3 C-USA) have logged back-to-back losses for the first time this season.
UAB (12-7, 4-3) became just the third team to beat the Lady Eagles in Hattiesburg this season.
USM got within three points with 6 minutes, 58 seconds, remaining before the Lady Blazers pushed the lead back 63-50.
The Lady Eagles shaved the lead down to five points with 9 seconds to play on a 3-pointer by USM senior guard Shonte Hailes.
But UAB senior guard Miyah Barnes’ foul shot finished off a Lady Blazers’ string of 11 consecutive free throws to close out the game.
Hailes scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and handed out three assists. Senior wing Alaire Mayze added 19 points, hitting 8-of-11 field-goal attempts.
Senior forward Respect Leaphart had 14 points and six rebounds, while sophomore forward Kelsey Jones finished nine points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Sophomore guard Daishai Almond added five assists for the Lady Eagles.
Barnes led UAB with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Senior guard Rachael Childress finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists and junior forward Zakyia Weathersby added 14 points.
The Lady Eagles wrap up a two-game homestand Saturday, when they welcome Middle Tennessee State University (12-7, 4-3) at 4 p.m. to Reed Green Coliseum.
