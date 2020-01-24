Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson’s sublime 17-point surge in a span of barely more than three minutes could become part of New Orleans sports lore even if the final score of his first meaningful NBA game won't. A narrow loss to the Spurs carried less weight for the Pelicans than the burgeoning form of a young superstar in the making. Williamson finished with 22 points as well as seven rebounds and three assists in about 18 minutes. His playing time is being curtailed in his early games as a precaution after he spent three months rehabbing from arthroscopic knee surgery.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert is among the top Senior Bowl prospects who opted to delay turning pro until after their senior seasons. For some like South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis and Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes, injuries as juniors led them to stay in school. They're all hoping that extra season of college football helped their NFL draft stock. The group is hoping for the same benefit from a week of practices leading up to Saturday's Senior Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 takes a break from conference play this weekend when its teams match up with members of the Southeastern Conference for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Third-ranked Kansas will be without suspended big men Silvio De Sousa and David McCormick when they face former Texas coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee on Saturday. Top-ranked Baylor heads to Florida and No. 18 Kentucky welcomes No. 15 Kentucky in the other two big showdowns Saturday.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored 10 of her 22 points in the first quarter and ninth-ranked Mississippi State held off Vanderbilt 68-52 for a rare victory at Memorial Gym. The Bulldogs bounced back quickly from their close loss at top-ranked South Carolina this week by notching their seventh straight win against Vanderbilt. This was just the fifth time Mississippi State has won in 24 games at Memorial. Mississippi State had to rally after trailing 50-46 after the third quarter. The Bulldogs took control in the fourth, outscoring Vandy 22-2 as the short-handed Commodores missed 10 of 11 shots.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — N'dea Jones had her seventh consecutive double-double, Aaliyah Wilson hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds to play, and No. 15 Texas A&M rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Alabama 79-74. Jones finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Shambria Washington scored 20 points for the Aggies, who are 9-0 all-time against Alabama. Jordan Lewis made two free throws to give Alabama a 73-72 lead with 44 seconds to play but Wells drove the baseline and found Wilson in the left corner for the go-ahead 3. Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide with 18 points.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — LaDavius Draine matched his career-high with 28 points, Gabe Watson set a career best with 27 and Southern Miss broke its seven-game road losing streak, defeating UAB 84-77. The Golden Eagles led by as many as 16 points midway through the second half when the Blazers put together an 11-2 run to get within five with 1:31 to play. Watson answered with a jumper and in the final minute Draine made four free throws as the Golden Eagles went 7 of 8 from the line. Jalen Benjamin scored a season-high 29 points for the Blazers.