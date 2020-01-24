Group gathers to discuss gun rights, gun safety, and Red Flag Law

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - People gathered Thursday evening in Ocean Springs to discuss Second Amendment rights and gun safety.
The meeting was hosted by Ocean Springs Lions Club and gave people the opportunity to hear from members of the NRA.
“We’re not just gun toters," said Howard. “We carry them and we’re capable of using them in a professional manner without damaging lives around us.”
Howard believes owning a firearm is more than just having a concealed carry permit. It is about safety and responsibility.
“Carrying a piece of plastic is not just what you carry. Being able to operate with your weapon is very, very, important and being able to function with it in an active shooter situation,” said Howard. “It’s sad we’re in an active shooter world.”
Howard is a deputy at the George County Sheriff’s Department and feels it is essential for gun owners to receive the proper training and safety education.
“It goes further than just law enforcement. It’s civilians. We’re civilians. We have a right to carry,” said Howard. “So, let’s train and let’s be good with what we carry.”
People began reaching out to Ocean Springs Lions Club President Valerie Guice to organize this discussion following the filing of the red flag law in the Mississippi Senate.
If passed the bill would create a process by which a person’s right to possess firearms can be restrained if that person is found to be a danger to himself or herself or others.
“We get a lot of feedback from our community and we want to provide them with high profile speakers,” said Guice. “We keep our ear to the ground about what the community wants to hear and their concerns are and we pick up the slack.”
The Red Flag law was filed in the in the State Senate last Thursday as Bill 2055.
It is summarized as follows:
- To create a process by which a person’s right to possess firearms can be restrained if the person is thereby a danger to himself or herself or others;
- To provide for due process; to provide for an emergency hearing; to specify jurisdiction;
- To amend Section 45-9-101, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that a concealed carry license may not be issued to an applicant who is or has been subject to an extreme risk protection order in the past three years;
- To provide for revocation of a concealed carry license upon entry of an extreme risk protection order;
- To bring forward Section 25-7-9, Mississippi Code of 1972, for purposes of amendment to conform chancery clerk fees to this act; and for related purposes.
To read the bill in full, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.