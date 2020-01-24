Forrest County Sheriff’s Office seeking info in Dec. homicide

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation.
The sheriff’s office said it is seeking information regarding a homicide in the Sheeplo community that occurred on the night of Dec. 31.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the victim, 72-year-old Rogers McGilvery, was found dead in a home in the Sheeplo community.
McGilvery’s body was sent to the state crime lab in Jackson for an autopsy.
The sheriff’s office is not releasing any further information at this time.
If you have any information regarding the incident, you can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 or at P3Tips.com.
Tipsters providing information leading to an arrest may be rewarded up to $1,000.
