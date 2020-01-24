First Alert: Clear skies with some manageable temperatures for Friday

Look for clearing skies today with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday looks to be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s to around 40 by Sunday morning.
There is a slight chance for some rain on Sunday, but the chances look to be around 20% with highs in the 50s.
Lows by Monday morning will be in the lower 40s.
On Tuesday expect a 30% chance for isolated showers with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s by Wednesday.
Expect a 40% chance for showers during the day Wednesday with highs the lower 60s and lows back into the lower 40s by Thursday morning.
Look for cooler weather on Thursday with highs around 60.
