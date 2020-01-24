Downtown Hattiesburg Association holds annual meeting

"You have a great downtown here in Hattiesburg, and I know the downtown area has seen a lot of challenges, but there's a ton of potential, and we've talked to leaders about how can downtown reach its full potential," said Borgstrom. "You haven't torn down landmark buildings. There's been a lot of communities that have made that mistake, so the historic preservation that exists here is unique, and also you have fantastic events that draws people down, so the next step is getting people to live here."