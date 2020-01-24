Credit scores may be lowered due to changes to FICO credit score model

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning Thursday, opening a new line of credit may soon be harder for some people. New changes in the FICO credit scoring system could lower the score for millions of people.
It’s called FICO 10-T. Nancy Lottridge Anderson of New Perspectives said the new model will take a closer look at your overall debt and the amount of personal unsecured loans, which could bring down your credit score.
“They’re looking back 10 years, looking at trends for are you adding debt. And that might also be a red flag for them. They’re also looking at, if you miss payments. They’ve always looked at that but they’re paying more attention to that, giving more weight to some of those things," said Anderson.
Anderson said those with a score of 600 or below will be hit the hardest with this new system.
Lower credit means higher payments and slimmer chances of getting approved, but Anderson believes the current economy is stable enough to handle the change.
“Interest rates low, even though you’re looking at credit cards, they’re still pretty high as far as what they’re charging us. But the concern is as we move forward, if we see interest rates rise, if we start to see trouble in our jobs markets so that people’s employment is not as secure, then you can run into problems,” said Anderson.
So what can you do to keep your credit from taking a deep dive? Anderson said paying off that debt in a timely fashion is key.
“It may take 7 years for that to go off. And so, it’s really important to pay attention to that. You also need to pay attention to how much debt you’re taking on and start to pay down," said Anderson.
