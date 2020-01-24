Camp Shelby to take part in large-scale training exercise from MSNG

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center in Hattiesburg will take part in a large-scale training exercise conducted by the Mississippi National Guard.
Starting on Thursday, Jan. 30, the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport will host the training exercise called Southern Strike, and it will last up until Feb. 15, 2020.
Southern Strike 2020 combat exercises will feature counter insurgency, air supremacy, close air support, en route casualty care, non-combatant evacuations, maritime and riverine special operations.
There will be an increase in fixed-wing aircraft, low-flying helicopters and noise in the areas surrounding the Gulfport base, but the exercises will have operations at multiple locations in the state.
Along with Camp Shelby, Camp McCain Training Center near Grenada and Naval Air Station Meridian will be a part of the upcoming exercises.
Citizens should expect the increase in air activity in the skies to and from these locations as the increased military activity will take place throughout the day, from early morning to late at night.
