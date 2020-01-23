Metro Narcotics and Forrest Co. investigators make trafficking arrests

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Metro Narcotics Agents, along with Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigators, arrested two men Tuesday after executing a search warrant.
FCSO Public Information Officer Scott Less said agents were able to recover 2.5 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and multiple firearms during the arrest on Wildwood Trace in Hattiesburg.
Terrance Clemons, 38, and Keith Smith, 39, both from Hattiesburg, were charged with trafficking of controlled substances.
Both men are in custody at the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
