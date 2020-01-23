HPD searches for missing man

By Renaldo Hopkins | January 23, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 1:06 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Clarence Norwood, 55, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on Jan. 6, 2020, at his apartment in the 200 block of Gordon Street wearing a pullover and jeans.

Norwood is about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a mustache with a beard.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900.

