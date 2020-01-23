Former Jones sheriff candidate sworn in as LPD officer

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Republican candidate for sheriff of Jones County was sworn in Thursday as the newest patrol officer with the Laurel Police Department.
Macon Davis took the oath of office from Mayor Johnny Magee during a ceremony at Laurel City Hall.
Three other longtime LPD officers also received promotions during that ceremony.
Davis ran for Jones County sheriff last November but lost to independent candidate Joe Berlin.
Davis has worked with several law enforcement agencies. He previously worked for the Laurel Police Department from 1997-2000.
