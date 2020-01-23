First Alert: Wave of rain all day

It’s a cool and rainy start to your day with temperatures in the mid 40s this morning with rain moving in. You’ll need your raincoat all day long today as off and on showers move through the area. Highs in the mid 50s this afternoon as it will be cloudy all day with cool weather, so keep your warm jacket handy all day. Temperatures this evening will fall into the low 50s after sunset before bottoming out in the mid 40s overnight.