Edwards Street Fellowship gets $6K from Miskelly fashion show

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A recent Hub City fashion show has raised thousands of dollars for a local nonprofit.
A show hosted by Miskelly Hattiesburg, on Jan. 11, brought in $6,000 for the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.
A check was presented to Ann McCullen, executive director of the Edwards Street Fellowship Center, at Miskelly Hattiesburg Wednesday.
“The timing of this gift is especially great for us, but we just loved working with the Miskelly Furniture staff,” McCullen said.
“To partner with Edwards Street Ministries is a really big honor for us, a great turnout, we were even surprised at the turnout, as well as the money raised for that,” said Jason Arnett, manager of Miskelly Hattiesburg.
The fashion show also featured a silent auction.
