Covington Co. Schools graduation rate up 3% for 2018-19 school year

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The new year has brought some good news for the Covington County School District.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the graduation rate for that district for the 2018-2019 school year was 85.5%.
That’s slightly higher than the overall graduation rate for the entire state (85%).
It’s also about 3% higher than the county’s graduation rate for the previous year.
Collins High School had a graduation rate of 72.46%.
Mount Olive High School had a graduation rate of 78.38% and Seminary High School had a graduation rate of 95.37%.
“Our high school counselors and our high school principals are working together and they’re paying really close attention to every single student and we’re in a good spot, because we don’t have such a large enrollment that we can’t do that with our limited staff,” said Babette Duty, superintendent of Covington County Schools.
Duty says the district is working hard to reduce the dropout rate of just over 11%.
A total of 214 students graduated from all county high schools in 2019.
