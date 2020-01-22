Super Bowl LIV will feature 9 players with Mississippi connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Super Bowl LIV will feature nine players with Mississippi connections, five with the Kansas City Chiefs and four with the San Francisco 49ers.
The big game, which will feature a halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, will be aired on Sunday, February 2, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX.
- Position: Defensive Tackle
- Mississippi Connection: Born in Houston, Mississippi and attended Houston High School. Jones played for Mississippi State and signed a four-year-deal with the Chiefs in 2016 worth $6,230,000.
- Interesting Fact: Jones would go viral after suffering an epic wardrobe malfunction in which he exposed himself at the 2016 NFL Combine. Jones relived the incident in a Sports Illustrated article entitled: The combine’s most disastrous 40-yard dash ever?
- Position: Offensive Tackle
- Mississippi Connection: Born in Jackson, Mississippi and attended high school at Mendenhall High School. Rankin played college ball at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and would then transfer to Mississippi State.
- Interesting Fact: Selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft in a four year, $3,540,000 contract. He was traded in 2019 to the Chiefs.
- Position: Defensive End
- Mississippi Connection: Born in Jackson, Mississippi and attended Callaway High School. Played for Ole Miss and was drafted to the Chiefs in 2018.
- Interesting Fact: Speaks was suspended for four games this season after violating an NFL substance abuse policy.
- Position: Cornerback
- Mississippi Connection: Born in McComb, Mississippi and attended McComb High School. Enrolled in Hinds Community College and later transferred to Middle Tennessee State University.
- Interesting Fact: Signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 in a 3 year, $1,710,000 contract. He was traded 4 months later to the Chiefs.
- Position: Linebacker
- Mississippi Connection: Wilson was born in Liberty, Mississippi and attended Amite County High School. He would go on to play at Alcorn State University, Jones County Community College and finally at the University of Minnesota.
- Interesting Fact: In 2019, Wilson signed a two-year, $5,750,000 contract with the Chiefs.
- Position: Free Safety
- Mississippi Connection: Born in Quitman, Mississippi and, after high school, played for Pearl River Community College and then transferred to Southern Miss.
- Interesting Fact: Drafted by the 49ers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft in a 4-year, $3,350,000 contract.
- Position: Quarterback
- Mississippi Connection: Verbally committed to play at the University of Alabama-Birmingham but signed with Southern Miss after a last minute visit.
- Interesting Fact: First freshman in Southern Miss history to pass more than 300 yards in a single game.
- Position: Defensive Tackle
- Mississippi Connection: Began college football career at East Mississippi Community College and later transferred to Ole Miss.
- Interesting Fact: While he did not appear in the Netflix docu-series ‘Last Chance U,’ which filmed several seasons at East Mississippi Community College, he did comment on the accuracy of the show, saying in an ESPN interview, “That’s exactly what it is. It shows exactly what’s going on in Scooba, Mississippi. There’s a bunch of nothing. It’s just books and ball.”
- Position: Offensive Tackle
- Mississippi Connection: Attended Olive Branch High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi and was ranked the top high school player in Mississippi and 3rd ranked offensive lineman in the country.
- Interesting Fact(s): Received 30 scholarship offers. Received his Master’s Degree in Adult Education while at Auburn. Did not play his first two years of college ball because he was battling leukemia. Went on to become 2nd Team ALL-SEC .
