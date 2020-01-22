Sheriff: Man fatally shot during argument over clothing

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is dead following a shooting Tuesday in Covington County.
According to a news release from the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, the deadly shooting stemmed from an argument over clothing that became physical.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins said deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the home of Angela Leigh King and Robert Keith King on Dilmore Dennis Road.
Perkins said responding deputies found the victim, identified as James Mack “Jamie” Sullivan, inside the King home suffering from a shotgun blast. Perkins said it appeared Sullivan was shot in the neck at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun.
Sullivan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Covington County coroner.
According to Perkins, Sullivan was living with the Kings, and an argument erupted after Angela put Sullivan’s clothes outside the home. Angela told investigators Sullivan “came at her” during the argument, and that’s when she shot him, Perkins said.
Angela has been charged with one count of murder, and Keith has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Perkins said Angela and Keith are awaiting their bond hearings in justice court.
