Eli Manning to retire from NFL

New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning, throws a pass during the second quarter of the 2013 National Football League Pro Bowl, Jan. 27., at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Several hundred service members assigned to bases throughout Hawaii were honored during games opening ceremonies and the halftime celebration. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael R. Holzworth/Released) (Source: Tech. Sgt. Michael Holzworth)