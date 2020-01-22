Eli Manning to retire from NFL

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eli Manning is set to retire from the NFL.
The New York Giants made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
Manning, a former Ole Miss star, is expected to announce his retirement at a press conference Friday.
The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback just finished his 16th season in the league. He compiled 366 touchdown passes across 236 games.
He was the first pick in the 2004 NFL Draft and had his best performances in the postseason, defeating the Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.
