Powers Fire & Rescue holding blood drive Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A volunteer fire department in Jones County is offering a chance for people to help other members of their community this Saturday.
Powers Fire & Rescue, in partnership with Vitalant, is holding a blood drive on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire station is located at 1975 State Route 184 in the Power community.
“Donating blood is one of the easiest ways to give back to your community,” said a news release from Powers Fire & Rescue.
Officials with the fire department said the blood donation process will last about an hour. They recommend eating a healthy meal and drinking a couple glasses of water before showing up to donate.
