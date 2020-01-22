Pine Belt leaders share importance of participating in Census

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 2020 marks a new year for the Census. The Census is done through the United States Census Bureau and is completed every 10 years.
It’s important to participate in the Census, because it brings dollars to the state and then money is directed to cities.
“So much of the funding that we need, whether it’s infrastructure or education, public safety, equality of life enhancements, public health, all of that is determined by the Census,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said.
In the past, the Census was mailed to your house and then you mailed back it. Now, all of it can be done online.
The Census also impacts the state at a federal level.
“It’s very important to ensure that everyone is counted, because that impacts our legislative districts at the federal level," said Chad Newell, president of the Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership. "We want to make sure that we have all the representation in D.C. that we can get. Right now, we have four congressional districts.”
If you are unable to do the Census online, you can go to your local library to complete it, or you can call it in.
The Census is expected to be sent out in the March.
