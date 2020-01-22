Lt. Gov. Hosemann picks area educators for Administrator Advisory Council

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Helen Price and Dr. Robert Williams are two of 19 Administrators chosen for Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann’s new Administrator Advisory Council.
The mission of this advisory council is to seek input from Mississippi's public educators regarding legislation impacting schools.
Price is the principal at Oak Grove High School and Williams is the Superintendent for Hattiesburg Public Schools.
Both say they are eager to be a voice in legislation for educators in the Pine Belt.
“It’s an honor that Lt. Gov. Hosemann, first of all that he just had a vision for including educators in his planning for the future,” Price said.
“I’m very excited to be selected to be a part of this advisory council,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to thinking, hearing and sharing with colleagues as it relates to identifying strategies that help move the needle forward in Mississippi.”
Each say they plan to work with area educators and parents to gather information regarding issues that Pine Belt education faces.
“First goal is to do a lot of listening and learning, but also work toward identifying strategies to hopefully help the teacher pipeline, “Williams said. “Teacher recruiting and retention is a major concern, not only in Mississippi, but also across the nation. This is definitely an opportunity to make sure we are all working together to support each other."
"We know in Mississippi, some of our concern has been teacher shortage across the state and teacher pay has been a big issue,” Price said. “I know those are two of the big things that are already on the plate for this legislative session. We really hope to be able to bring legislative concerns to Lt. Gov. Hosemann as we work together on this council."
Hosemann also plans to create a separate advisory council in next month consisting of teachers from across the state.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.