First Alert: Wednesday evening forecast

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The clouds will continue to build into the area through the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s and upper 30s overnight. The chance for rain overnight will be around 10%.
Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with passing rain showers through the day. As a front moves through it will open the door for hit and miss showers and storms all day long. Rain will begin as early as 10 a.m. for some and linger around as late as 10 p.m. for others. The good news is that severe weather isn’t anticipated and rainfall totals will remain below a half inch. The bad news is even just a half inch of rain isn’t welcomed. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s.
Friday as the clouds clear out, temperatures will rebound to around 60 degrees. By Saturday, the area will be back to mostly sunny skies with highs around 60 degrees.
Sunday, a little system is going to glide by to our south. It may open up the door to a 10% chance for a shower. It will also add some extra cloud cover to the sky. Highs will be in the 50s.
Monday and Tuesday we start to warm back into the 60s as the wind from the Gulf helps pump in some tropical air. By Wednesday, the next system pushes through with another chance for rain and storms.
