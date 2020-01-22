First Alert: Wednesday evening forecast

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with passing rain showers through the day. As a front moves through it will open the door for hit and miss showers and storms all day long. Rain will begin as early as 10 a.m. for some and linger around as late as 10 p.m. for others. The good news is that severe weather isn’t anticipated and rainfall totals will remain below a half inch. The bad news is even just a half inch of rain isn’t welcomed. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s.