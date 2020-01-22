Bond set for 3 suspects in Waynesboro homicide investigations

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Three men charged in two separate homicide investigations made their initial appearances before Wayne County Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman on Wednesday.
Antonio J. Mitchell, charged with first degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of aggravated assault, had his bond set at $13 million.
Bond for Thomas Richard Morgan, charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and five counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, was set at $15 million.
Chapman set bond for DeAnthony Donnell Ray at $5 million. Ray is charged with first-degree murder.
Mitchell and Morgan are charged in connection with the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of 13-year-old Zachary Bishop Jr. on Dec. 20, 2019.
According to investigators, Zachary was playing video games inside a unit at the Waynesboro Apartments complex when he was hit by a stray bullet. Several others who were standing outside the apartment were also injured.
Officials with the Waynesboro Police Department said they believe the drive-by shooting was gang related.
Mitchell surrendered to police on Saturday, while Morgan was arrested Wednesday.
Ray is accused of killing 26-year-old Justin Mack on Aug. 27, 2019. Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross said that shooting happened at a home on Gray Street near the Waynesboro Apartments complex.
People living in the area have told WDAM that violence around the apartment complex has gotten out of control, and they’re hoping police will do more to stop shootings from happening.
