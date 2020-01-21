VIDEO: Hattiesburg police chase suspect through shopping center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is accused of leading police on a chase Tuesday morning after driving away from the scene of a crash on Hardy Street.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the crash happened near Merit Health Wesley around 9 a.m.
Moore said 29-year-old Donald McDaniel was involved in the crash and drove away as officers responded to the scene.
Viewer video sent to WDAM shows Hattiesburg police chasing McDaniel, who was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, through the parking lot of a shopping center off Hardy Street.
Moore said the chase came to an end when McDaniel rammed another vehicle and hit a tree, disabling his truck. One person who was in the vehicle McDaniel hit was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, Moore said.
McDaniel was booked into the Forrest County Jail on charges of felony eluding, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. Moore said McDaniel was also cited for having no driver’s license or insurance.
