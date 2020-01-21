Vicksburg’s Mayor Flaggs appointed to lead search for new MDOC Commissioner

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of applicants from across the country are sending their resumes for Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner job. The Governor recently appointed Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs to lead the search committee and he is eager to find someone to clean up the prison system.
“You need to be just concerned about the inmate coming in as the inmate going out and the condition they go out and come in and what kind of service they received while they in incarcerated,” said Mayor George Flaggs.
Vicksburg’s Mayor George Flaggs says Mississippi's prison system is in bad shape, so when he was asked to lead a search committee for a new MDOC commissioner, he jumped at the job.
“Any time the Governor of Mississippi within the first three days sets a priority is critical issues facing the state of Mississippi and ask you to be a part of it, it is an honor. I want to do everything in my power to make certain the governor is pleased, but more importantly the people in Mississippi are pleased.”
Flaggs is leading a search group made up of current and former sheriffs, district attorneys, a judge and former parole board member. He points out the public's input is just as important.
"I got a call from a parent of an inmate and the condition and how they’re being treated.”
The committee is in the process of setting timetable, qualification and performance benchmarks for the nationwide search.
“We got any number of resumes of people who want to do that. There are a lot of folks who want to come in and be correctional commissioners for the right reasons and that is what the governor wants. He wants you to be qualified, have experience and we want you to be passionate about what you were doing, so we have a pathway to the future. We don’t need to pass this on to no other administration. We need to fix it this time and fix it right,” said Mayor Flaggs.
