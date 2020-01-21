USM picks up 6 top finishes at Samford Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Southern Mississippi men’s and women’s track and field teams returned from their second meet of the 2020 indoor season with six, first-place finishes in tow.
On the women’s side, Sandra Szpott picked up her second victory in as many meets, taking first place in the 3,000-meter run this weekend at the Samford Invitational at Birmingham’s CrossPlex.
Szpott, who won the 1,000-meter run the previous weekend, claimed first at the longer distance this time around in 9 minutes, 44.26 seconds.
USM logged two more first-place finishes on the women’s side.
Ashlee Osaji took first in the long jump in at 19 feet, ¾ inch while Kameliah Style won the weight throw with a toss of 56 feet, 11 ¼ inches.
The men also took three firsts, led by Eric Richards, who won the high jump for a second, consecutive meet. Richards went 7 feet, ½ inch, for this weekend’s win.
Other men’s winners included Patton Little, who won the mile run in 4 minutes, 13.91 seconds, and USM’s “A” 4-by-400-meter relay team of Kacey Spikes, Trey Johnson, Landon Chalden and D.J. Butler in 3 minutes, 16.19 seconds.
Other top women finishers: Lina May (second, 3,000 meters); Marquasha Myers (second, 60-meter hurdles/second, triple jump); Zaria Jones (second, high jump); Regen McGee (second, mile run); Callie Jones (third, high jump/fifth, 60-meter hurdles/sixth, long jump).
Maresha Chandler (fourth, 400 meters); Emma Kate Holdbrooks (fourth, 3,000 meters); Keiyana Gaskin (fifth, 200 meters); Sarah McMillon (fifth, 800 meters); Theresa Harto (fifth, mile run); Logan Lewis (fifth, shotput); Monika Gabarzewska (sixth, mile run); Savi’a Vaernell (seventh, 200 meters); and Jasmine Griffin (eighth, 60-meter hurdles).
The USM 4X400-meter relay team of Chandler, Varnell, Aireanna Taylor and Taylor Harris finished third.
Other top men’s finishers: Eric Washington (second, long jump); D.J. Butler (second, 400 meters); Tyler Proctor (third, triple jump); Landon Chalden (fourth, 400 meters); Christian Strong (fourth, 60-meter hurdles)
Lance Williams (fifth, long jump); Dylan Allen (fifth, mile run); Tamrin Hobbs (fifth, 60-meter hurdles); Trey Johnson (seventh, 2000 meters); D.J. Hurd (eighth, long jump); and Elijah Burton (eighth, 200 meters).
USM’s “B” 4X400-meter relay team of Hobbs, Jordan Woods, Dylan Evans and Asher Marshall, finished fifth.
The teams will hit the road again in two weeks, heading for the Houston G-5 and Mid-Major Invitational, hosted by the University of Houston. The meet begins on Jan. 31 and will continue through Feb. 1.
Southern Miss results
Men’s
200 meters - Trey Johnson, 7th, 22.19 seconds; Elijah Burton, 8th, 22.51; Jordan Woods, 11th, 22.64; Kerston Paige, 15th, 22.74 seconds; Lance Williams, 17th; 22.80
400 meters – D.J. Butler, 2nd, 49.01 seconds; Landon Chalden, 4th, 49.46; Dylan Evans, 9th, 50.64; Kacey Spinks, 11th, 50.86; Asher Marshall, 29th, 52.80
Mile – Patton Little, 1st, 4 minutes, 13.91 seconds; Dylan Allen, 5th, 4:24.39; Preston Burks, 10th, 4:33.09
60-meter hurdles – Christian Strong, 4th, 8.38 seconds; Tamrin Hobbs, 5th, 8.38
4X400-meter relay – “A” team (Kacey Spinks, Trey Johnson, Landon Chalden, D.J. Butler), 1st, 3 minutes, 16.19 seconds; “B” (Tamrin Hobbs, Jordan Woods, Dylan Evans, Asher Marshall), 5th, 3:26.14.
High jump – Eric Richards, 1st, 7 feet, ½ inch
Long jump – Eric Washington, 2nd, 22 feet, 4 ½ inches; Lance Williams, 5th, 21-10 ¾; D.J. Hurd, 8th, 21-1 ½
Triple jump – Tyler Proctor, 3rd, 43 feet, 8 inches
Shot put – Joe Wager, 9th, 43 feet, 10 inches
Weight throw – Bethal Miles, 12th, 43 feet, 10 inches; Trevor Leinstock, 13th, 43-2 ¼; Joe Wager, 15th, 41-¼
Women's
200 meters – Keiyana Gaskin, 5th, 25 second; Savi’a Varnell, 7th, 25.52 seconds; Jasmine Griffin, 13th, 26.26; Angel Williams, 15th, 26.41; Ashlee Osaji, 17th, 26.59
400 meters – Maresha Chandler, 4th, 58.09 seconds; Taylor Harris, 13th, 59.50; Aireanna Taylor, 15th, 59.67
800 meters – Sarah McMillon, 5th, 2 minutes, 18.74 seconds
Mile – Regen McGee, 2nd, 5 minutes, 9.93 seconds; Theresa Harto 5th, 5:05.81; Monika Gebarzewska, 6th, 5:08.02; Savannah McMillon, 9th, 5:13.85; freshman Katelyn Cartwright, 12th, 5:18.45
3,000 meters – Sandra Szpott, 1st, 9 minutes, 44.26; Lina May, 2nd, 9:52.50; Emma Kate Holdbrooks, 4th, 10:12.49
60-meter hurdles – Marquasha Myers, 2nd, 8.76 seconds; Callie Jones, 5th, 8.97; Jasmine Griffith, 8th, 9.13
4X400-meter relay – USM (Maresha Chandler, Savi’a Varnell, Aireanna Taylor, Taylor Harris), 3rd, 3 minutes, 52.12 seconds
High Jump – Zaria Jones, 2nd, 5 feet, 5 inches; Callie Jones, 3rd, 5-5
Long Jump – Ashlee Osaji, 1st, 19 feet, ¾; Callie Jones, 6th, 17-4 ¼; Grace Parker, 14th, 16-5 ¾
Triple Jump – Marquasha Myers, 2nd, 38 feet, 1 ½ inches
Shot Put – Logan Lewis, 5th, 41 feet, 7 ¼ inches
Weight Throw – Kameliah Style, 1st, 56 feet, 11 ¼; Isabella Simonelli, 3rd, 53-3; Logan Lewis, 9th, 45-5 ¾
