Onward Together: Annual MLK prayer breakfast held at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual prayer breakfast honoring Martin Luther King Jr. was held at the University of Southern Mississippi on Monday.
Community members came together to spread the joy of prayer among all faiths at the 14th annual ecumenical and multicultural prayer breakfast at the Thad Cochran Center. This year’s theme was “Onward Together.”
The event was sponsored by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and was open to the public.
The keynote speech was given by Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael K. Randolph, who said he was inspired by King’s words.
“I went back and read his book that he wrote called “Strive Toward Freedom,” because I wanted to see what this nonviolent movement was about from a firsthand narrative, and many of the quotes I gave today are from that book,” Randolph said.
There were five readings and prayers, as well as the musical styling of Danielle Watson, accompanied by Watcharit Kerdchuen.
Awards followed, with the Community Service Award given to the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, the Community Impact Award given to Psalmist Angela White-Carter, the Bridge Builder Award given to Arc of Southeast Mississippi, the Humanitarian Award given to Dan Kibodeaux and the Douglass T. Baker Memorial Award given to Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Awards were also presented to area high school students from the Alpha Phi Alpha College Textbook Scholarship.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.