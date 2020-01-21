Marion County NAACP chapter celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County started it’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration with a parade through Columbia.
“We’re still remembering Dr. King and the great contributions he made to society,” said Marion County NAACP President Rev. R. T. McGowan. “We can see people coming together and more people interacting from all races. We have good relationships and that’s what it’s all about.”
Following the parade, the Marion County branch of the NAACP held its annual program honoring King at John the Baptist Church.
Biloxi NAACP branch president and state NAACP Treasurer James W. Crowell served as guest speaker.
He gave a message focused around the theme “When We Fight, We Win.”
"We basically talked about the struggles that Dr. King went through and why he stood up the way he did in a peaceful way, to try to bring justice to the people who had not received it,” Crowell said.
