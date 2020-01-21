Man charged with murder in Waynesboro shooting

DeAnthony Donnell Ray was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year old Justin Mack. (Source: Wayne County Jail)
By Eddie Robertson | January 21, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 2:41 PM

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of 26-year old Justin Mack.

On Friday, 30-year old DeAnthony Donnell Ray was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

According to Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross, officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Aug. 27, 2019 at a home located in the 700 block of Gray Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Mack had been shot and was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

