Man charged with murder in Waynesboro shooting

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of 26-year old Justin Mack.
On Friday, 30-year old DeAnthony Donnell Ray was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.
According to Waynesboro Police Chief Holt Ross, officers responded to reports of shots being fired on Aug. 27, 2019 at a home located in the 700 block of Gray Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Mack had been shot and was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
