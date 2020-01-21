Hundreds attend watch party for season 4 of HGTV’s Home Town

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds came out in Laurel for the season four premiere of Home Town on HGTV.
The watch party was held at Agape Church in downtown Laurel. The main stars of the show were there along with family and friends. Those on the show say they were very excited to see so many people come out for the party.
"We had about 250 people from literally all over, Minnesota, Alabama, Georgia, they are all coming to Laurel to watch the premier with us which is incredible,” said Mallorie Rasberry, who is a friend on the show.
Home Town airs on HGTV every Monday at 8 p.m.
