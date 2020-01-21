Hattiesburg to vote on Project NOLA

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Project NOLA is a nonprofit organization that works to implement citywide camera systems that are able to detect gunshots and read license plates, which would be accessible to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Mayor Toby Barker said he’s asking the city council to vote yes to Project NOLA to aid in keeping the city safe as apart of his five-step process after the recent shootings just over a week ago.
The city council is expected to vote on the measure Tuesday.
If the city decides to go through with the initiative, it will take several months to get the cameras, decide where they’ll be put up and add the internet infrastructure.
Hattiesburg police will make the decisions on where to place the cameras, Barker said.
Once the infrastructure is in place, businesses, churches and private citizens will be able to purchase their own cameras to feed into the city’s surveillance.
Barker said anyone with more questions can visit the Project NOLA fact sheet on Hattiesburg’s website.
