Hattiesburg police investigating armed robbery at restaurant

Hattiesburg police responded to an armed robbery at a Sonic Drive-In Monday around 4:30 p.m. (Source: WDAM)
January 20, 2020 at 7:35 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 7:49 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery reported at a Hub City fast-food restaurant Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Sonic Drive-In at 3700 west 4th Street around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, two men entered the building and demanded money before leaving with an undisclosed amount.

If you have any information regarding the crime, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867

